Fisher T, Chew-Graham CA, Corp N, Farooq S, Kingston P, Read I, Southam J, Spolander G, Stevens D, Walchester M, Warren C, Kingstone T. BJGP Open 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37491083
BACKGROUND: Mental ill-health in older adults (aged 60 years and over) is often under-diagnosed and under-treated. Older adults are less likely to access mental health services due to perceived stigma and fear of being a burden. Non-traditional providers of healthcare, such as the Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) may provide a possible solution to facilitate early detection of problems and help-seeking among older adults, especially in the context of pressured statutory services.
Primary care; older adults; depression; anxiety; Fire and Rescue Service; non-traditional providers