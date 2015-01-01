Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is estimated that by 2050 the global incidence of dementia will have exceeded 152 million. At present, there are no effective therapies for dementia, with a focus in research now turning to strategies for disease prevention. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is recognised as a major risk factor for dementia; estimated to be responsible for at least 3% of cases in the community. However, adverse health outcomes after TBI are not restricted to dementia. A wide range of conditions are documented among TBI survivors, many of which also increase dementia risk. 'HEalth And Dementia outcomes following Traumatic Brain Injury' is a study aiming to explore the hypothesis that increased dementia risk following TBI reflects both the direct effect of the injury on the brain and the indirect effects of wider, adverse health outcomes associated with TBI which, in turn, increase dementia risk.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: Comprehensive electronic medical and death certification records will be analysed for individuals with a documented history of TBI, compared with those of a matched general population control cohort with no documented TBI exposure. Cox proportional hazard regression models will be run to compare outcomes. Furthermore, existing diagnostic imaging and radiological reports for the cohort will be analysed to identify evidence of specific white matter abnormalities in TBI exposed individuals and their controls, and establish their potential diagnostic utility. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Approvals for the study have been obtained from the University of Glasgow College of Medical, Veterinary, and Life Sciences Research Ethics Committee (project number 200220038) and from National Health Service Scotland's Public Benefits and Privacy Panel (application 2122-0224). As results emerge, these will be presented at appropriate multidisciplinary research conferences and made available through open access platforms where possible.

Language: en