Russell ER, Lyall DM, Stewart W. BMJ Open 2023; 13(7): e073726.
BACKGROUND: It is estimated that by 2050 the global incidence of dementia will have exceeded 152 million. At present, there are no effective therapies for dementia, with a focus in research now turning to strategies for disease prevention. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is recognised as a major risk factor for dementia; estimated to be responsible for at least 3% of cases in the community. However, adverse health outcomes after TBI are not restricted to dementia. A wide range of conditions are documented among TBI survivors, many of which also increase dementia risk. 'HEalth And Dementia outcomes following Traumatic Brain Injury' is a study aiming to explore the hypothesis that increased dementia risk following TBI reflects both the direct effect of the injury on the brain and the indirect effects of wider, adverse health outcomes associated with TBI which, in turn, increase dementia risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH; Dementia; Neuropathology