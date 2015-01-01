|
Evans S, Farnell DJJ, Carson-Stevens A, Kemp A. BMJ Paediatr Open 2023; 7(1): e002047.
37491132
Accurate recording of forensically important information on bruises is vital in child protection proceedings (Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH)). An online survey was distributed to the RCPCH child protection committees to assess compliance with guidance. 56 individuals were contacted by email, 47 (84%) completed the survey.
child abuse; data collection