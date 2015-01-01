SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Evans S, Farnell DJJ, Carson-Stevens A, Kemp A. BMJ Paediatr Open 2023; 7(1): e002047.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjpo-2023-002047

PMID

37491132

Abstract

Accurate recording of forensically important information on bruises is vital in child protection proceedings (Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH)). An online survey was distributed to the RCPCH child protection committees to assess compliance with guidance. 56 individuals were contacted by email, 47 (84%) completed the survey.

RESULTS showed that the paediatricians always or usually record size (n=41; 87%), site (n=45; 96%), shape (n=32; 68%) and colour (n=36; 77%); n=10; 22% of the paediatricians stated that they 'always' used a ranking system for likelihood of abuse; n=12; 35% of those surveyed 'sometimes' estimated the size of the bruise.

RESULTS showed that paediatric bruise reporting is inconsistent and incomplete for some fields compared with national guidance.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; data collection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print