Abstract

This article focuses on the link between past exposure to violence and a critical public health issue in sub-Saharan Africa: HIV-positive status in women of reproductive age. Specifically, we use biosocial data from the Rwandan Demographic and Health Survey (2005‒2014) to assess how the timing and intensity of women's exposure to the war and genocide in Rwanda (1990‒1994) may be associated with their HIV status. We find significant differences in risk across age cohorts, with the late adolescence cohort (women born in 1970‒1974, who were aged 16‒20 at the start of the conflict) having the highest risk of being HIV positive 10‒20 years after the violence, even after controlling for current socioeconomic and demographic characteristics. Women who reported two or more sibling deaths, excluding those related to maternal mortality, during the conflict years also had higher odds of being HIV positive, net of cohort and control variables. Age at first sexual intercourse and number of lifetime sexual partners partially-but not fully-explain the associations between cohort and sibling deaths and HIV. These findings advance research related to armed conflict and population health and indicate that experiencing conflict during key stages of the life course and at higher intensity may affect women's long-term sexual health.

