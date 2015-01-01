|
Hollo A, Nimmer M, Cheaton B, Melzer-Lange M, Levas M. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(Suppl 1): e37.
37491300
INTRODUCTION: The health, well-being and psychological development of children in urban areas is threatened by exposure to interpersonal violence. Violence intervention programs, such as Project Ujima, provide children with comprehensive treatment following exposure to violence. Services focus on the interruption of the violence cycle, mental health, and developing resiliency. The collection of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from youth victims of violence informs community-based, programmatic, and individual participant interventions. Although the collection of PROs throughout treatment has been demonstrated to be feasible, youth and crime victim specialist preferences for data presentation is unknown. We sought to determine patient and crime victim specialist preferences regarding which PROs are of interest and how best to visually display them for optimal engagement.
Adolescent; Violence; Quality of life; Crime victims; Patient-reported outcome measures