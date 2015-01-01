|
Ghimire S, Ghimire S, Agrawal Sagtani R, Upadhyay SK. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2023; 20(4): 928-934.
(Copyright © 2023, Nepal Health Research Council)
37489679
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence refers to any behavior within an intimate relationship that causes physical, psychological or sexual harm to those in the relationship. Various factors such as alcohol or substance abuse, history of violence in family, extra marital affair, educational status, socio-economic status, decision making power, and established gender role are linked with Intimate partner violence. This study aims to identify the prevalence of different forms of intimate partner violence and its associated factors among married women in Shankharapur municipality of Kathmandu District.
Humans; Female; Educational Status; Marriage; Ethanol; Nepal; *Intimate Partner Violence; Intimate partner violence; Kathmandu; mixed method; triangulation.