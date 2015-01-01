Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence refers to any behavior within an intimate relationship that causes physical, psychological or sexual harm to those in the relationship. Various factors such as alcohol or substance abuse, history of violence in family, extra marital affair, educational status, socio-economic status, decision making power, and established gender role are linked with Intimate partner violence. This study aims to identify the prevalence of different forms of intimate partner violence and its associated factors among married women in Shankharapur municipality of Kathmandu District.



METHODS: A concurrent triangulation design was used. Quantitative data were collected from 602 married females while qualitative data was collected from 11 participants. Multivariate logistic regression was done using Stata MP13 version. Thematic analysis was done for qualitative data. Triangulation of both quantitative and qualitative findings waere done.



RESULTS: The prevalence of Intimate partner violence was found to be 22.1%. After logistic regression, it was found that women's involvement in community groups had lower odds (AOR 0.67, 95%CI 0.6-0.7) of IPV as compared to those who were not involved in community groups. Additionally, findings from the qualitative study showed female being victims of different forms of violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Still, Female are the sufferers of violence behind the closed doors and mitigation strategies should have to be adopted from different levels of government to control intimate partner violence.

