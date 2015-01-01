|
Riggs A, Bergmann KR, Zagel AL. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37489107
BACKGROUND: Lockdown drills are mandated within many educational settings in the US; they may contribute to adverse mental health and there is little to suggest their effectiveness. We describe factors associated with post-drill anxiety and perceived effectiveness of drills.
Language: en
violence prevention; health policy and legislation; mental and emotional health; safety and injury prevention; school climate, ie, social and emotional; school safety