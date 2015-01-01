Abstract

A major challenge for the efficient treatment of traumatic brain injury is the need for therapeutic molecules to cross the blood-brain barrier to enter and accumulate in brain tissue. To overcome this problem, researchers have begun to focus on nanocarriers and other brain-targeting drug delivery systems. In this review, we summarize the epidemiology, basic pathophysiology, current clinical treatment, the establishment of models, and the evaluation indicators that are commonly used for traumatic brain injury. We also report the current status of traumatic brain injury when treated with nanocarriers such as liposomes and vesicles. Nanocarriers can overcome a variety of key biological barriers, improve drug bioavailability, increase intracellular penetration and retention time, achieve drug enrichment, control drug release, and achieve brain-targeting drug delivery. However, the application of nanocarriers remains in the basic research stage and has yet to be fully translated to the clinic.

