Tsitsipanis C, Miliaraki M, Michailou M, Geromarkaki E, Spanaki AM, Nyktari V, Yannopoulos A, Moustakis N, Ilia S. Pediatr. Rep. 2023; 15(3): 396-402.

(Copyright © 2023, PAGEPress)

10.3390/pediatric15030036

37489410

PMC10366713

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is an uncommon clinical entity in children, resulting in severe but sometimes reversible systolic dysfunction of the left ventricle. This condition is triggered by multiple emotional or physical stressors, while neurogenic stress cardiomyopathy after brain injuries has become increasingly recognized in children over the past few years. We report the case of an 11-year-old child with an atypical clinical presentation after a serious car crash accident. An initial computed tomography scan revealed an acute epidural hematoma, which was immediately treated by an emergency craniotomy. During the patient's following pediatric intensive care unit hospitalization, severe hemodynamic instability was observed, leading to gradually higher doses of vasopressors for circulatory support. On echocardiography, the patient had signs of severe cardiac contractility compromise, with characteristic pattern of regional wall motion abnormalities of the left ventricle, which, in combination with seriously elevated cardiac enzymes, electrocardiographic (ECG) abnormalities and continuous thermodilution hemodynamic monitoring (PICCO) findings, led to intensification of inotropic support and to the diagnosis of takotsubo cardiomyopathy. Despite supportive measures, the patient developed multiorgan failure and succumbed to their serious illness. For this atypical case, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) was addressed as an option for the seriously failing heart, but due to the extremely high risk of intracranial bleeding, it could not be used for this patient's treatment. In conclusion, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy should be suspected in pediatric cases of cardiac dysfunction after serious injuries or stress conditions.


traumatic brain injury; epidural hematoma; takotsubo cardiomyopathy

