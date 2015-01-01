Abstract

The mining of open pit mines is widespread in China, and there are many cases of landslide accidents. Therefore, the problem of slope stability is highlighted. The stability of the slope is a factor that directly affects the mining efficiency and the safety of the entire mining process. According to the statistics, there is a 15 percent chance of finding landslide risk in China's large-scale mines. And due to the expansion of the mining scale of the enterprise, the problem of slope stability has become increasingly obvious, which has become a major subject in the study of open-pit mine engineering. In order to better predict the slope stability coefficient, this study takes a mine in China as a case to deeply discuss the accuracy of different algorithms in the stability calculation, and then uses a deep learning algorithm to study the stability under rainfall conditions. The change of the coefficient and the change of the stability coefficient before and after the slope treatment are experimentally studied with the displacement of the monitoring point. The result shows that the safety coefficient calculated by the algorithm in this paper is about 7% lower than that of the traditional algorithm. In the slope stability analysis before treatment, the safety factor calculated by the algorithm in this paper is 1.086, and the algorithm in this paper is closer to reality. In the stability analysis of the slope after treatment, the safety factor calculated by the algorithm in this paper is 1.227, and the stability factor meets the requirements of the specification. It also shows that the deep learning algorithm effectively improves the efficiency of the slope stability factor prediction and improves security during project development.

