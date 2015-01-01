|
Citation
Montemayor BN, Murfree JR, Nabil AK, Barry AE. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37489899
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite a litany of education and prevention efforts seeking to curtail alcohol and other drug (AOD) use behaviors of United States (U.S.) college students, AOD use remains pervasive among the American college student population. Socio-cultural reinforcement of AOD behaviors, such as pregaming (PG), are often considered normative aspects of the collegiate experience, potentially introducing, and/or exacerbating, AOD use among U.S. college students.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; Alcohol use; pregaming; policy; intervention; polysubstance use