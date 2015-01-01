Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To perform a spatial analysis of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and assess road safety issues from the perspective of road users.



PROBLEM STATEMENT: Although many initiatives have been taken to reduce the occurrence and severity of RTCs, they continue to persist. Existing research often investigates the spatial occurrence of RTCs or the perception of road safety issues from the road user. In doing this, only a limited number of factors that contribute to RTCs can be revealed, whereas in most RTC occurrences a multitude of factors plays a role. A more integrated approach combining both knowledge areas can contribute to improving road safety.



METHODS: RTCs that occurred from 2018 to 2020 in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, were spatially analyzed. This was performed using Network Kernel Density Estimation (NKDE) analysis. Two zones within the study area were selected to understand road users' perceptions of road safety through a survey. Furthermore, opinions toward possible recommendations for improving road safety were also collected through key informant interviews.



RESULTS: NKDE resulted in a hot-spot map of the road segments in the study area that showed the frequency of RTCs using different colors. The road segments were classified based on the number of RTCs from 2018 to 2020, ranging from zero to 17.9 RTCs per kilometer. This led to the selection of a hot and cold spot zone for further analysis. The road user perception survey resulted in the discovery of qualitative responses that can be used to improve road safety in future and the possible recommendations would be well received by them. The key-informant interviews acted as a backup to the opinions given by the road users and provided insights on what is being done in the study area to improve road safety.



CONCLUSION: The synthesis of findings unveiled why road users perceive some areas as dangerous and which road policies need to be revised to improve road safety in Rotterdam.

