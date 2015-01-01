Abstract

The intricate topography and numerous hazards of highland roads contribute to a significantly higher incidence of traffic accidents on these roads compared to those on the plains. Although precise road data can enhance the safety evaluation and management of these road segments, the cost of data acquisition in highland areas is prohibitively high. To tackle this issue, our paper proposes a system of assessment indices and extraction methods specifically designed for plateau regions, supplementing existing road safety audit techniques. We are pioneers in integrating a high-precision 3D point cloud model into the safety risk assessment of low-traffic plateau roads, utilizing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) LiDAR technology. This innovative approach enhances both the efficiency and accuracy of road mapping. Building on this, we amalgamated three categories of indices--road 3D alignment, geographical environment, and natural disasters--to formulate a comprehensive safety risk assessment model. Applying this model to seventeen representative road segments on the Tibetan Plateau, we found that road alignment significantly influences road safety risk. The segments with the highest risk ratings are predominantly those located in the southwestern part of the Tibetan region, such as Zanda and Gar. Road safety management should prioritize road alignment, particularly the role of the curve radius, without overlooking the impact of environmental factors and natural disasters.

