Abstract

(1) Background: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a pervasive and destructive phenomenon. There is a need for an integrated and comprehensive approach to IPV in order to align prevention, support and treatment. Still little is known about the cognitive and affective markers of IPV that are modifiable. Such knowledge, therefore, can support the effectiveness of prevention and intervention programs. In this study, we put forward a hypothesis that, after accounting for the influence of sociodemographic variables, the domains of early maladaptive schemas (EMS) and strategic emotional intelligence would provide additional information for predicting female IPV victimization. (2) Methods: 48 female survivors of IPV and 48 age-matched women with no prior experience of IPV completed the Young Schema Questionnaire-Short Form 3 (YSQ-SF3) and The Emotional Understanding Test (TRE). (3) Results: The domains of disconnection and rejection and impaired limits were significant predictors of IPV victimization, but the results did not support the predictive value for impaired autonomy, other-directedness and strategic emotional intelligence. (4) Conclusions: Our findings add to the emerging evidence of a link between disconnection and rejection domain and IPV victimization. As a consequence, maladaptive beliefs that interpersonal relationships are unstable and insecure and expose to the risk of humiliation and harm, and that basic emotional needs cannot be satisfied in close relationships, are associated with a higher risk of intimate partner violence. In this context, schema therapy appears to be a promising support for IPV victims.

