Essadek A, Shadili G, Bergami Goulart Barbosa P, Assous A, Widart F, Payan S, Rabeyron T, Corruble E, Falissard B, Gressier F. Nutrients 2023; 15(14): e3260.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI Publishing)

10.3390/nu15143260

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on mental health across populations, especially young and precarious people. Furthermore, COVID-19 diagnosis itself has been associated with psychiatric symptoms. However, only a few studies have assessed the mental health of precarious youth, and examined a possible association with food insecurity, while including COVID-19 diagnosis in their analyses. We aimed to determine the prevalence of poor mental health in precarious youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to investigate its possible association with food insecurity, independently of COVID-19 diagnosis. In a cross-sectional study conducted in the context of an employment program for precarious youth (18-25 years) living in Paris, France, 823 individuals were assessed for depression, anxiety, subjective distress and food insecurity during the second lockdown of 2020. A directed acyclic graph (DAG)-based approach was used to identify confounders for inclusion in a multivariate regression model. Of the 823 precarious youth, 45.93% reported significant symptoms of depression, 36.69% anxiety, 39% distress and 25.39% suicidal ideation. In the multivariate analysis based on DAG, food insecurity (less than one meal per day) was associated with depression (OR = 2.30; CI%: 1.19-4.51), anxiety (OR = 2.51; CI%: 1.29-4.88), distress (OR = 2.36; CI%: 1.23-4.57) and suicidal ideation (OR = 4.81; CI%: 2.46-9.44), independently of age, gender, education, COVID-19 contact and COVID-19 diagnosis. This study highlights the importance of food insecurity on mental health among young precarious people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reducing food insecurity is essential to help reduce psychological distress.


COVID-19; food insecurity; mental health; precarious; suicidal ideation; young adults

