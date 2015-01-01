Abstract

Despite the extensive literature on flood-related depression, depression severity for individual damaged household items is unclear. Furthermore, the effect of depression levels on the time taken to replace damaged household items is equivocal. To resolve these research gaps, this study employed a questionnaire to collect data from slum dwellers in Old Fadama and analysed using a Wilcoxon signed-rank test and stepwise multinomial regression techniques. The findings revealed that flood-affected persons ranked depression levels associated with damaged furniture/chairs/tables/sofa more severe than other household items such as Electronic: Fan/Iron, Electronic: Fridges/deep freezers/coolers/food storage, Beds/ Mattresses/other sleeping mats. Damaged items considered to have moderate cost generated mild depression levels while affordable items were less likely to generate severe depression. Concerning the replacement of damaged items, younger respondents, with lower income, in rent-free apartments and with low depression levels replaced damaged items after a year and more. The study recommends that National Disaster Management Organisation [NAMDO] should include the provision of psychological assistance to flood victims and spearhead the establishment of a national flood insurance policy, while insurers support with packages for slum areas in Ghana.

Language: en