Abstract

Child-centred disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation have gained traction through projects and programs implemented by various actors worldwide. However, there remains a lack of understanding of their longer-term impact and influence on policy and practice at different levels of governance. This longitudinal research examines the processes of mainstreaming child-centred disaster risk reduction (DRR) and school safety programs at various levels. The data collection methods included participatory workshops, focus group discussions, and participant observations collected in 2008 and 2019. The findings suggest that the existence of local disaster regulation and mainstream institutions does not serve as a legitimate predictor for how likely governments adopt child-centred DRR and sustain school safety policy implementation. By adopting hybrid and combining approaches to DRR institutionalisation, NGOs and governments have collaboratively combined various strategies, including local regulatory change, incentives, nudging, and coercive and discursive approaches.

Language: en