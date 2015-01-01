Abstract

Crises of the anthropocene begin with the radical alienation of subject from the other. Healing this separation requires a fundamental reconceptualization of the relationship. In this article, we juxtapose against the rational-modernist frame the concept of relationality, which conceives of the subject as constituted by its relationship with the other. This leads to new pedagogies that seek to undo rigid separation and underscore the agency of the hitherto subaltern. Given this, we describe a novel attempt to introduce a relational approach to learning about climate change related hazards, wherein elementary school students train to become expert risk communicators and to be agents of change in their community. The case study speaks on how to demonstrate this new approach and different strategies that are relevant in enhancing awareness, sustainability and resilience towards different crises. Comparisons of post- and pre-surveys from the workshop show promising results and the research concludes with further discussion and synthesis of relational approach into formal education on disasters.

