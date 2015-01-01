SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Crosweller M. Prog. Disaster Sci. 2022; 16: e100248.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pdisas.2022.100248

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Disaster management leaders are instrumental in reducing loss and suffering from complex disasters, however recent scholarship questions the efficacy of certain leadership characteristics when attempting to achieve this. The extent that character, shaped either by socially established cooperative human activities and shared lived experiences, or by imperceptible sociocultural influences promoting individualism and economic growth through a resolute higher authority, is examined from the perspectives of 89 disaster management leaders. The results indicate that self-interest constrains trust, compassion, and other characteristics. Further research is proposed to determine how mindfulness can incentivise policy and structural change in response to complex disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

Leadership; Mindfulness; Neoliberalism; Practical wisdom; Virtue

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print