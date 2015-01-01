Abstract

This paper considered the disaster risk-related data from the primary databases used for official progress reporting on the Sendai Framework Monitor (SFM), and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - United Nations Statistics Division database. We conducted a comparative study to analyse the available data and track progress on Target E: Indicator E1.



FINDINGS show that the SFM had less than 50% of SADC countries reporting on Target E, indicating little progress towards reporting the region's adoption and implementation of national DRR strategies. There are concerning inconsistencies and gaps that limit the applicability of risk data in development decisions.

Language: en