|
Citation
|
Khoza S, van Niekerk D, Nemakonde LD. Prog. Disaster Sci. 2022; 16: e100250.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper considered the disaster risk-related data from the primary databases used for official progress reporting on the Sendai Framework Monitor (SFM), and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - United Nations Statistics Division database. We conducted a comparative study to analyse the available data and track progress on Target E: Indicator E1.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster risk data; risk-informed decision making; risk-informed sustainable development; Sendai Framework Monitor; Southern Africa; Target E