Wells EM, Boden M, Tseytlin I, Linkov I. Prog. Disaster Sci. 2022; 15: e100244.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Multiple threat events may disrupt critical infrastructure functioning, thereby inhibiting the provision of essential goods and services to affected communities. It is currently unclear how modeling approaches have assessed critical infrastructure resilience when facing compounding (i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic co-occurring with natural hazards) or cascading (i.e., landslides following wildland fires) threats. For both, connection across multiple domains of critical infrastructure are of crucial importance and modeling risk and resilience associated with complex threats has been proposed as a way forward in assessing and managing systemic risk and resilience. A systematic review is conducted to understand how critical infrastructure resilience was assessed in network science literature published between 2010 and 2021. The literature was classified based on phases of resilience (preparation, absorption, recovery, and adaptation) and system domains (physical, information, cognitive, social).
Language: en
Cascading; Compounding; Critical infrastructure; Hazard; Resilience; Threat