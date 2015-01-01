Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the moderating role of gender and self-compassion in the relationship between child maltreatment with self-control among adolescents aged 13-19 in Qom & Kahak cities of Qom province. This research method was in the category of descriptive and correlational. The sample includes 409 people (205 girls and 204 boys) who were selected by the available sampling method. Instruments for gathering data included Child Abuse Self-Report Scale (CASRS), Self-Control Scale, and Self-Compassion Scale -Short Form (SCS-SF). The data of this research were analyzed by the role path analysis method. The findings showed that child maltreatment predicts a low level of self-control in adolescence. Child maltreatment predicts a low level of self-compassion in adolescence. The role of the moderator of self-compassion in the relationship between child maltreatment and self-control was confirmed, but the role of the moderator of gender in the relationship between child maltreatment and self-control was rejected. Thus, reducing child maltreatment can be promoted self-control and self-compassion in adolescence. Also, cultivating the trait of self-compassion in boys and girls who have experienced child maltreatment prevents them from reducing their self-control levels in adolescence.



KEYWORDS: child maltreatment, gender, self-control, self-compassion. adolescence.

Language: fa