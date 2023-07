Abstract

There was an error in the erratum for: Erratum in: "Living Alone and Suicide Risk in the United States, 2008-2019." Am J Public Health. 2023;113(5):585.



When originally published, the online version of the erratum was posted online under an incorrect DOI. The DOI is: 10.2105/AJPH.2022.307080e.



https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307398

Language: en