Abstract

Due to the increasing frequency of pediatric penetrating trauma, pediatric surgeons need to be prepared to evaluate and manage complex penetrating injuries. In this report, we discuss the endovascular management of a traumatic aortic pseudoaneurym and subsequent bullet retrieval following penetrating chest trauma in a child. The key to successful management included multidisciplinary decision making and use of an expandable covered stent generally used for management of aortic coarctation.

