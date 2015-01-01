Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents has been associated with increased depressive symptomatology, hopelessness, and emotional dysregulation; however, few studies have examined longitudinal associations between NSSI and these problems. This study examines the longitudinal relationships among these variables in community adolescents and whether the pattern of relationships varies between boys and girls. The participants were 785 adolescents (57.1% girls) aged 13 to 18 years (M = 15.64; SD = 1.08) who completed self-reported measures of NSSI, depression, hopelessness, and emotional dysregulation at least once at two moments separated by 1 year. The longitudinal model was tested through structural equation modeling and multiple group analysis. NSSI predicted increased depressive symptoms, hopelessness, and emotional dysregulation; depressive symptoms predicted NSSI; hopelessness predicted depressive symptoms; and emotional dysregulation predicted depressive symptoms and hopelessness. The pattern was similar for girls and boys, although girls scored higher on all variables. The results underscore the important bidirectional associations between NSSI and other risk factors throughout adolescence. These findings will support prevention and interventions for NSSI and internalizing symptoms in adolescents in school and clinical settings.

