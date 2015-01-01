SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bress JN, Arslanoglou E, Banerjee S, Alexopoulos GS, Kiosses DN. Biol. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.biopsycho.2023.108647

PMID

37499781

Abstract

Positive valence systems are disrupted in late-life depression and in individuals at risk for suicide. The reward positivity (RewP) is an event-related potential measure of positive valence system function that relates to depression and anhedonia in children and young adults. However, it is unclear whether a reliable RewP signal can be elicited in middle-aged and older adults at high risk for suicide and, if so, whether this signal is similarly associated with clinical symptoms. In the current study, a RewP was elicited with a standard gambling task in middle-aged and older adults (N = 31) at discharge from a hospitalization for suicidal thought or behaviors. The resulting electrocortical response differed significantly for monetary wins compared to losses. Internal reliability of the RewP and the feedback negativity (FN) to monetary loss was good to excellent. Internal reliability of difference measures was lower but still largely acceptable, with residualized differences scores demonstrating stronger reliability than subtraction-based scores. A smaller residualized RewP, after accounting for the influence of the FN, was associated with greater severity of lassitude, an index of appetitive anhedonia. These findings set the groundwork for future studies of positive valence system function and depression in middle-aged and older adults at high risk for suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; reliability; depression; event-related potential; feedback negativity; reward; reward positivity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print