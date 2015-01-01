Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) has received significant media coverage as a major health concern for collision sport athletes and combat veterans. This survey study investigated neuropsychologists' perspectives of CTE.



METHODS: Neuropsychologists (N = 325) were contacted via electronic advertisement posted to popular neuropsychology professional listservs and completed a survey regarding their perspectives of: the proposed sequelae of repeated concussions, the strength of the CTE research base, and its media coverage.



RESULTS: Most respondents (91%) were at least somewhat familiar with the concept of CTE. Moderate uncertainty was reported (i.e. up to 30%) regarding the effects of repeated concussions. Most felt the research in support of CTE was unreliable (80%) and weak regarding claims that repeated concussions cause CTE (91%), independently cause behavioral/emotional/cognitive dysfunction (86%), or increase the risk for neurodegeneration (79%). Respondents agreed patients are concerned about CTE (92%), concerns are influenced by the media (96%) that presents a biased/alarmist view of CTE (96%), and patient recovery is influenced by their CTE beliefs (82%).



CONCLUSIONS: There was strong agreement that the media presents an alarmist/biased view of CTE that influences patients concerns and outcomes following concussion. This presentation is incongruent with the perceptions of surveyed neuropsychologists who find the research in support of CTE to be weak and unreliable. More research is needed to determine the potential effects of repeated (sub)concussive events. As public knowledge will continue to be influenced by the media and health care professionals, future research should explore CTE perceptions across other health care disciplines.

