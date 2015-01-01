|
McCormick BP, Brusilovskiy E, Nagata S, Townley G, Snethen G, Salzer MS. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37498513
There is a high prevalence of loneliness among adults with serious mental illness (SMI) with most research focusing on stable contributing factors. This study sought to identify the role of dispositional loneliness and internalized stigma, as well as the momentary feelings of acceptance on experiential loneliness among adults with SMI. Data were collected using ecological momentary assessment via smart phones, and 89 adults with a SMI were included. Hierarchical linear modeling was used to identify the role of dispositional and experience factors in experiential loneliness.
Acceptance; Ecological momentary assessment; Loneliness; Stigma; Serious mental illness