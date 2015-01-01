Abstract

There is a high prevalence of loneliness among adults with serious mental illness (SMI) with most research focusing on stable contributing factors. This study sought to identify the role of dispositional loneliness and internalized stigma, as well as the momentary feelings of acceptance on experiential loneliness among adults with SMI. Data were collected using ecological momentary assessment via smart phones, and 89 adults with a SMI were included. Hierarchical linear modeling was used to identify the role of dispositional and experience factors in experiential loneliness.



FINDINGS indicated that (a) dispositional internalized stigma, (b) being at home, (c) being alone and, (d) a cross-level interaction between dispositional loneliness and feelings of acceptance best fit the data. The relationship of acceptance to experiential loneliness was strongest among the most lonely. Supporting people with SMI to develop social connections contributing to their relational value may enhance feelings of acceptance and reduce loneliness.

