Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore relevant factors for the severity of obsessive-compulsive symptoms (OCSs) in adult epileptic patients and investigate whether the severity of OCSs is a mediator in the relationship between depressive/anxiety symptoms and suicide risk in epileptic patients.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study from a hospital in Northeast China. Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS), Neurological Disorders Depression Inventory for Epilepsy (NDDIE), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7), and Nurses' Global Assessment of Suicide Risk (NGASR) were used to assess the severity of OCSs, depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms, and suicide risk in epileptic patients, respectively. The independent factors of the severity of OCSs and their mediating effects in the relationship between depressive/anxiety symptoms and suicide risk were evaluated by regression analyses and mediator models, respectively.



RESULTS: NDDIE scores (β = 0.404, p < 0.001), GAD-7 scores (β = 0.247, p = 0.009), and polytherapy (β = 0.119, p = 0.032) were the independent factors of Y-BOCS scores. The Y-BOCS scores partially mediated the relationship between GAD-7 scores and NGASR scores (standardized coefficients of indirect effect = 0.109, Bootstrap 95% CI = 0.024 to 0.214). Still, they did not mediate the relationship between NDDIE scores and NGASR scores (standardized coefficients of indirect effect = 0.062, Bootstrap 95% CI = -0.024 to 0.169).



CONCLUSIONS: Depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms, and polytherapy are independently associated with the severity of OCSs in epileptic patients. Depressive and anxiety symptoms mediate the effect of the severity of OCSs on suicide risk in epileptic patients completely.

Language: en