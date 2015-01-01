|
Baggett KM, Davis B, Olwit C, Feil EG. Front. Digit. Health 2023; 5: e1211651.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37497187
INTRODUCTION: Evidence-based mental health and parenting support services for mothers postpartum can reduce risk for child maltreatment. However, women suffering economic and cultural stressors disproportionately shoulder the burden of infant caregiving while experiencing profound barriers to accessing mental health and parenting services. This article reports on an MHealth and parenting intervention targeting maternal mood and positive parent practices within a randomized controlled trial, which provided a unique opportunity to view pre-intervention child maltreatment risk, its relationship to subsequent intervention engagement, and intervention engagement effects on pre-post child maltreatment risk reduction.
infant; child maltreatment; violence prevention; digital MHealth; parenting support