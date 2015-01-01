Abstract

In the last Global trends report, the UNHCR estimates that global forced displacement has topped 100 million people, with roughly 50 million children among them (1). There are around 32.5 million refugees worldwide, with developing countries hosting 85% of them; only Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar account for more than two-thirds of all refugees relocated abroad (1). Conflicts and humanitarian crisis negatively affect all aspects of health and wellbeing of the displaced people, and expose them to torture, abuse and a variety of communicable and non-communicable diseases (2). Many disparities exit in the distribution of the humanitarian aid to displaced population (3). Displaced people have long been denied access to basic healthcare, and hostilities in many locations are worsening an already poor situation. Furthermore, rebuilding a country's healthcare system to a pre-conflict level can take years, jeopardizing health outcomes.



Hence, it is indisputable that a dedicated edition in Frontiers in Public Health that explore the factors that enhance the health of displaced individuals is warranted. The Research Topic titled "Conflicts and humanitarian crises on displaced people's health" delves into significant topics pertaining to the favorable elements that guide individuals toward their health. The published articles represent contributions that analyze the abilities, skills, aptitudes, and experiences conducive to improving healthcare across various displaced populations worldwide. The present Research Topic highlights several significant contributions...

