Biondi FN, McDonnell AS, Mahmoodzadeh M, Jajo N, Balasingam B, Strayer DL. Hum. Factors 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00187208231189658

37496464

OBJECTIVE: This study uses a detection task to measure changes in driver vigilance when operating four different partially automated systems.

BACKGROUND: Research show temporal declines in detection task performance during manual and fully automated driving, but the accuracy of using this approach for measuring changes in driver vigilance during on-road partially automated driving is yet unproven.

METHOD: Participants drove four different vehicles (Tesla Model 3, Cadillac CT6, Volvo XC90, and Nissan Rogue) equipped with level-2 systems in manual and partially automated modes. Response times to a detection task were recorded over eight consecutive time periods.

RESULTS: Bayesian analysis revealed a main effect of time period and an interaction between mode and time period. A main effect of vehicle and a time period x vehicle interaction were also found.

CONCLUSION: Results indicated that the reduction in detection task performance over time was worse during partially automated driving. Vehicle-specific analysis also revealed that detection task performance changed across vehicles, with slowest response time found for the Volvo. APPLICATION: The greater decline in detection performance found in automated mode suggests that operating level-2 systems incurred in a greater vigilance decrement, a phenomenon that is of interest for Human Factors practitioners and regulators. We also argue that the observed vehicle-related differences are attributable to the unique design of their in-vehicle interfaces.


Language: en

road safety; vigilance; human factors; attention; automated driving; Cadillac; detection performance; detection task; driver behavior; levels of automation; Nissan; reaction times; response task; response times; SAE level-2; sustained attention; Tesla; vehicle automation; Volvo; workload

