Lechuga J, Ramos R, Dickson-Gómez J, Beachy S, Perez G, Nevola O, Varela A, Ramos ME, Sauceda J, Ludwig-Barrron N, Salazar J. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 119: e104125.
37499305
BACKGROUND: Globally, the US-Mexico Border is one of the largest drug trafficking regions, with Ciudad Juarez (CJ) and El Paso (EP) making up the second-largest border crossing in the world. Border communities are places where the risk of drug use harm and infectious diseases such as HIV are augmented due to the confluence of factors operating across the physical, social, economic and policy environment. Although the two cities are economically, culturally, and socially intertwined, each has distinct criminal justice systems and policy practices aimed at curtailing substance use. Between 2008 and 2011, the CJ/EP region experienced an unprecedented level of violence that stemmed from the intersection of police militarization and drug cartel wars, which profoundly shaped every aspect of life. Little research has documented the impact of drug cartel wars on the drug use and health harms of people who inject drugs (PWID) living in CJ and EP. The purpose of the study is to understand the effect that the drug cartel war had on the drug use harms and HIV risk of PWID.
Drug cartel war; Drug harms; Drug market reconfiguration; HIV risk; People who use drugs; US–Mexico border