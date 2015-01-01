Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, the US-Mexico Border is one of the largest drug trafficking regions, with Ciudad Juarez (CJ) and El Paso (EP) making up the second-largest border crossing in the world. Border communities are places where the risk of drug use harm and infectious diseases such as HIV are augmented due to the confluence of factors operating across the physical, social, economic and policy environment. Although the two cities are economically, culturally, and socially intertwined, each has distinct criminal justice systems and policy practices aimed at curtailing substance use. Between 2008 and 2011, the CJ/EP region experienced an unprecedented level of violence that stemmed from the intersection of police militarization and drug cartel wars, which profoundly shaped every aspect of life. Little research has documented the impact of drug cartel wars on the drug use and health harms of people who inject drugs (PWID) living in CJ and EP. The purpose of the study is to understand the effect that the drug cartel war had on the drug use harms and HIV risk of PWID.



METHODS: We conducted 40 in-depth interviews with people who inject drugs who resided in CJ or EP and had used heroin or crack cocaine in the last 30 days, and asked how police militarization and drug cartel war affected their daily lives. The risk environment framework informed the analysis and interpretation of findings.



RESULTS: Findings indicated that the risk environment was profoundly altered as PWID residing in CJ experienced profound changes in their daily lives that promoted engagement in behaviors that increased drug use and health harms including HIV risk, exacerbated trauma, and prevented use of substance use treatment and harm reduction services. The risk environment was also altered in EP, where PWID experienced drug supply shortages, violent policing practices, and reduced availability of harm reduction services.



FINDINGS underscore the permeability of risk environments across geographical borders.



CONCLUSION: The intersection of law enforcement militarization and drug cartel wars can be conceptualized as a 'big event' because it disrupts the drug market economy, leads to drug shortages, promotes entrance into the drug market economy by people who use drugs, reshapes drug use sites, and constrains the provision of harm reduction services. The stability of the harm reduction system in CJ was negatively impacted and limited the ability of individuals to reduce harm. Our findings show that drug cartel wars render the CJ/EP region extremely susceptible to drug use and health harms, while also creating vulnerability by severely restricting its ability to respond. Traditional recommendations to intervene to limit the impact of risk environments on the drug use harms of PWID need to be reconsidered in the context of drug cartel wars.

