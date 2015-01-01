Abstract

This research examines the injury severity of single-vehicle large-truck crashes in Florida while exploring the role of heterogeneity. A random parameter ordered logit (RPOL) model was applied to 27,505 single-vehicle large-truck crashes from 2007 to 2016 in Florida, and the contributing factors were identified. Random parameters and interaction effects were introduced to the model to determine the heterogeneity and its potential sources. The results suggested that driving speed of 76-120 mph and defective tires were the most influential factors in crash injury severity, increasing the probability of severe crashes. Regarding truckers' attributes, asleep or fatigued conditions and driving under the influence were correlated with a higher possibility of severe crashes. Interestingly, the results showed that truckers from outside the state of Florida were less likely to cause severe single-vehicle large-truck crashes compared to their Floridian counterparts. Y-intersections were also found as a high-risk location for single-vehicle large-truck crashes, leading to more severe outcomes. Regarding heterogeneity, the results indicated that the impacts of driving speed (26-50 mph) and light condition (dark - not lighted) significantly varied among the observations, and these variations could be attributed to driver action, vision obstruction, driver distraction, roadway type and roadway alignment.

Language: en