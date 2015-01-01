|
Citation
|
Wu Q, Chi P, Zhang Y. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1605552.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37497123
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: As a stressor in the context of COVID-19 pandemic fatigue is associated with well-being. However, how pandemic fatigue is associated with well-being and what protective factors buffer this negative effect are under investigated. Based on the stress process model and emotion regulation theory, the study examined the indirect effect of pandemic fatigue on subjective well-being through emotional distress and the buffering effect of self-compassion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Young Adult; *Psychological Distress; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; self-compassion; emotional distress; *Mental Fatigue; conditional process; pandemic fatigue; Self-Compassion; subjective well-being