Abstract

Early initiation of alcohol consumption increases the risk of alcohol dependence and adverse health outcomes. Consequently, nations have enacted laws to make alcohol unlawful to be purchased by, sold to, or used in public by children. This study examined the lifetime prevalence of alcohol use among children and their reasons for consuming alcohol. In addition, the study investigated predictors of alcohol consumption and the effects of alcohol use on children. Finally, it examined the effectiveness of measures in place for regulating the sale and use of alcohol by children in the country. A total of 5024 children between the ages of 8 and 17 were sampled across the ten regions of Ghana using a cross-sectional convergent parallel mixed method. Children were interviewed with a semi-structured questionnaire, while focus group discussions were held with children, parents, and key informants. Lifetime prevalence of alcohol consumption was measured by "have you ever taken alcohol?". The study revealed that lifetime alcohol consumption was less prevalent (6.6%) among children. Sex, age, and region of residence were significant predictors of lifetime alcohol use among children. More than half of the children who reported ever taking alcohol were first introduced to drinking by friends, and more than six in ten children claimed having been intoxicated after drinking alcohol. The findings further revealed that efforts to control the sale and consumption of alcohol by children have proven difficult despite the existence of laws, policies, and national regulatory structures. While regulations on alcohol sales and consumption have been difficult to implement in rural areas, they have been successful in urban areas because institutions there ensure rigorous adherence to the regulations. The study encourages national organizations with responsibility for child protection and development to step up their regulation, investigation, and information-sharing efforts to discourage and limit children from purchasing and consuming alcohol.

