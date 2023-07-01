Abstract

BACKGROUND: Researchers have studied sex differences in typical depressive and anxiety symptoms and their cooccurrence. The World Health Organization (WHO) proposed a mental health promotion objective that suggests considering protective health-promoting factors when developing strategies for preventing mental disorders between sexes. From a network perspective, psychopathology is viewed as a result of interacting symptoms and influential factors. This study adopted network approach to investigate sex differences in health-promoting lifestyles (HPL) and the cooccurrence symptoms of communities in Shanghai. The aim is to provide health-promoting suggestions on better enhancing the life quality for community members.



METHODS: Depression, anxiety symptoms, and HPL were assessed with PHQ-9, GAD-7 and HPLP-II scales in 2420 adults (1411 females). Networks were constructed by Gaussian Graphical Models and the networks of two sexes using the Network Comparison Test.



RESULTS: Females scored significantly higher on PHQ-9 (p < 0.001) and GAD-7 (p < 0.001), and no differences were found between the two sexes in HPL scores. Restlessness and low energy yielded the highest strength centrality in the female network, while suicide ideation and restlessness were central in male network. Regarding protective HPL, physical activity and stress management were identified as the central mental health-promoting behaviours in female and male network, respectively. However, stress management was positively related to suicide ideation in the male network.



CONCLUSION: Communities should be aware of suicide ideation in males because of its high relationships with other symptoms and also provide stress management courses, especially for males. As for women, chronic energy deficiency deserves more attention for its high probability of cooccurrence with other symptoms in the network Also, advocating physical activities may be particularly beneficial for the overall mental health among women. Future study should collect time-series data and analyze intraindividual networks to specify personalized health promoting strategies for each individual.

Language: en