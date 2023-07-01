|
Zheng Z, Zhao W, Zhou Q, Yang Y, Chen S, Hu J, Jiang W, Zhang W, Cai J, Qiu J. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37499917
BACKGROUND: Researchers have studied sex differences in typical depressive and anxiety symptoms and their cooccurrence. The World Health Organization (WHO) proposed a mental health promotion objective that suggests considering protective health-promoting factors when developing strategies for preventing mental disorders between sexes. From a network perspective, psychopathology is viewed as a result of interacting symptoms and influential factors. This study adopted network approach to investigate sex differences in health-promoting lifestyles (HPL) and the cooccurrence symptoms of communities in Shanghai. The aim is to provide health-promoting suggestions on better enhancing the life quality for community members.
Language: en
Depression; Anxiety; Network analysis; Health-promoting lifestyle; Sex differences