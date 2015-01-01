Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Internalizing and externalizing problems predict poor academic and social outcomes. However, ADHD co-occurs with internalizing and externalizing problems and is itself a risk factor, thus preventing precise inferences. This study evaluated childhood anxiety, depression, and aggression as predictors of change in adolescent academic and social outcomes, including moderation by childhood ADHD.



METHODS: 182 ethnically-diverse 5- to 11-year-old youth with (54.7%) and without (45.3%) ADHD completed a separate baseline and 6- to 7-year prospective follow-up assessment, consisting of parallel measures across youth psychopathology, academic functioning (i.e., academic achievement, school competence), and friendship quality domains.



RESULTS: Whereas childhood ADHD inversely predicted academic competence, depression and aggression uniquely predicted worsening friendship quality. Interestingly, anxiety was unrelated to change in academic and friendship outcomes; similarly, neither ADHD, depression, nor aggression predicted change in objectively-measured academic achievement from a standardized assessment.



CONCLUSION: Implications for intervention and prevention are considered, including school-based approaches, within a developmental psychopathology framework.

Language: en