Abstract

Firefighters are at increased risk of developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to exposure to potentially traumatic events during their careers. However, little is known about the prevalence of PTSD among this population, particularly when taking moderating variables into account. Using Gaussian Graphical Models and Directed Acyclic Graphs, we conducted network analyses to examine the interactions between clusters of PTSD symptoms, perceived stress, hardiness, and experiential avoidance among 187 firefighters. The data and code are published with the paper. Experiential avoidance, as part of psychological inflexibility, was found to be the only variable that interacted with PTSD symptomatology. Strong positive associations were observed between experiential avoidance and the "negative mood and cognitions" subscale of the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5). Through this association, other PTSD symptoms were activated, particularly avoidance and arousal. Our findings suggest that experiential avoidance and negative mood and cognition symptoms are particularly important in the expression of PTSD symptomatology in firefighters. In addition, experiential avoidance may be used as a coping strategy to reduce perceived stress during potentially traumatic events. Therefore, experiential avoidance may be a prime target for future interventions and training focused on flexible self-regulation strategies in this population.

Language: en