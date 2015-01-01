Abstract

Covid-19 has now spread to almost all parts of the world which has caused changes in the social order of life for humans. The spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia is relatively high, so the Indonesian government has adopted a policy using social distancing (large-scale social restrictions). Various pressures experienced by residents tend to result in excessive stress and emotions. This can have an impact on the occurrence of violence in families and generally the victims are adolescents. Physical abuse is an act that can cause physical pain such as slapping, strangling, hitting, kicking, stabbing, twisting the arm, threats with sharp weapons or weapons, and murder. The method used in this research is descriptive analytical method. The research sample was 192 people from various provinces in Indonesia aged 10-24 years. The results of this study revealed that some of the physical abuse behaviors were obtained by adolescents at elementary school age, namely in the age range of 10 years or more with details, including hard encouragement by others with a total of 48 (25.0%), getting hit with a hand with a total of 38 (52.8%), getting slapped by other people with a total of 43 (22.4%), getting hit with a hard object from another person with a total of 22 (11.5%), having been pushed and also being arrested with a total of 16 (8.4%), having been pelted with something painfully from others with a total of 24 (12.5%), and had received treatment in the form of being bitten, punched, and kicked by another person with a total of 26 (13.5%). Physical abuse can have long-term effects, such as physical and psychological disturbances from the teenager, which can even lead to death. In addition, physical abuse can also cause adolescents to experience mental disorders such as depression and show traumatic symptoms.

Language: en