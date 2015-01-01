SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miwa K, Nakanishi A, Miyamoto T. Kyobu Geka 2023; 76(8): 661-664.

Vernacular Title

自殺企図による頸部気管損傷の1例

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Nankodo)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37500558

Abstract

Traumatic tracheal injuries are rare, but life-threatening. A 20-year-old man who became recluse stabbed in his neck by a kitchin knife for the purpose of suicide and was transferred to our hospital. He had stabbed wound about 8 cm in length in his anterior neck. No injury of lung, esophagus, cervical vessels was seen by cervical and chest enhanced computed tomography (CT). Emergency surgery was performed. Exploration of his neck revealed almost all of cartilage of trachea was cut in the hight just caudal to cricoid cartilage. The membranous portion of trachea was not injured. The cartilage of trachea was sutured. He was extubated on the 6th postoperative day and discharged on the 35th postoperative day. No injuries to his cervical vessels or esophagus must have contributed to his good postoperative course.j.


Language: ja
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print