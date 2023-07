Abstract

OBJECTIVEs-This report describes homicide rates among infants (under age 1 year) by selected maternal, pregnancy-related, and infant characteristics.



METHODS-Linked birth/infant death files based on data collected on U.S. birth and death certificates were used to calculate homicide rates among infants for the period 2017-2020.



RESULTS-A total of 1,067 homicides occurred among infants in the United States from 2017 through 2020, an average of 267 per year. More than one-half of all infant homicides occurred among infants aged 3 months and under. Homicide rates were higher among infants born to mothers who were young, had multiple previous live births, were Black non-Hispanic, were born in the United States, had lower levels of education, lived in rural areas, had no prenatal care, and delivered outside of a hospital. Rates were also higher for infants who were part of a multiple-gestation pregnancy, were born preterm or low birthweight, or were admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.

