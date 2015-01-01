Abstract

One in five adolescents will sustain a concussion in their lifetime. A concussion may result in symptoms that affect an adolescent's ability to attend school and engage in learning tasks. This study was guided by interpretivism. We conducted one-on-one semi-structured interviews to explore the perspectives of 20 adolescents (ages 14-18) returning to school after a concussion. Interviews were coded inductively and analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis. Five interconnected themes emerged with returning to school and accessing school supports: (1) concussion symptoms affected adolescents' schoolwork; (2) access to academic accommodations eased adolescents' return to school; (3) having supportive and understanding friends, family, and teachers facilitated adolescents' return to school; (4) communication amongst school stakeholders was desired, but often lacking; and (5) feeling anxious, frustrated, and sad with the return to school process. Adolescents' experiences were multifaceted and many factors contributed to their return to school experiences. Our findings can inform our understanding of the experiences of adolescents returning to school following concussion and can inform the development of concussion management supports at schools.

