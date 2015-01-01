Abstract

AIMS: To investigate the mediating role of moral resilience and moral courage in the association between moral distress and moral injury.



BACKGROUND: There is a preponderance of nursing literature about moral distress, moral resilience, moral courage and moral injury. However, examining moral resilience and moral courage as mediators remain underreported during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the context of a developing nation.



DESIGN: Correlational, cross-sectional design compliant with the STROBE guidelines.



METHODS: A convenience sample of nurses (n = 412) from the Philippines were recruited using social media platforms (e.g., Facebook, Messenger, Twitter). Four self-report and validated scales (8-item Moral-Distress Appraisal Scale, 21-item Nurses' Moral Courage Scale, 17-item Rushton Moral Resilience Scale and 10-item Moral Injury Symptom Scale: Healthcare Professionals Version) were used to collect data from January to July 2022. Pearson's r, bivariate analysis and multistage regression analyses were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: This study afforded a model that depicted the inter-relationships of moral distress, moral resilience, moral courage and moral injury. Moral distress has a negative impact on moral resilience and moral courage while positively affecting moral injury. Moral resilience positively influences moral courage while having a negative impact on moral injury. Moral courage has an indirect impact on moral injury. Finally, moral resilience and moral courage demonstrated a mediating effect between moral distress and moral injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Healthcare organizations, policymakers and nurse managers should include policies and programs that include improving approaches to modifying workplace conditions and evaluating nurses' moral resilience and courage. Nurse managers need to advocate ethics education and professionalism. Nurses must practice self-care strategies to strengthen morally resilient and courageous therapeutic practices.

