Abstract

Workplace violence (WPV) is a globally prevailing public health concerns among healthcare workers. Workplace violence includes occupational abuse (physical, sexual, verbal and psychological), threats or harm among health workers, and workplace harassment. It is important to identify the prevalence of workplace violence at the workplace. Therefore, this study aimed to assess workplace violence and its associated factors among healthcare workers at a tertiary hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out among 369 health care workers in a tertiary hospital in Kathmandu. A semi-structured questionnaire was used for data collection. Data was entered and analyzed using SPSS v20. Descriptive statistics were used to assess workplace violence and other independent variables. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression model was used to examine the factors associated with workplace violence. The prevalence of verbal violence was highest among doctors (34.3%) and nurses (52.8%) followed by bullied/mobbed among doctors (11.9%) and nurses (17%) any time in the past. Experience of any type of workplace violence in the past among doctor was 45.5% and among nurses was 54% while 35.8% doctors and 46.8% nurses had experienced it in the past 12 months. Patients and relatives of patient were major perpetrator for physical and verbal violence while management and staff members were major perpetrators for bullying/mobbing. Participants marital status, work experience, posted department, nature of work shift, frequency of night shift and working hours per week showed statistically significant association with the experience of workplace violence within past 12 months (p<0.05) in binary logistic regression analysis. There is a crucial need to establish evidence-based actions to prevent violence in the workplace and promote a healthy workplace setting. Placing adequate staffs at emergency and medical departments and providing training to cope with the stressful emergency situations would help in minimizing workplace violence among health workers.

Language: en