Abstract

As a natural gas pipeline approaches the end of its service life, the integrity of the pipeline starts failing because of corrosion or cracks. These and other defects affect the normal production and operation of the pipeline. Therefore, the identification of pipeline defects is critical to ensure the normal, safe, and efficient operation of these pipelines. In this study, a combination of adaptive adjustment based on conversion probability and Gaussian mutation strategy was used to improve the flower pollination algorithm (FPA) and enhance the search ability of traditional flower pollination. The adaptive adjustment of the transition probability effectively balances the development and exploration abilities of the algorithm. The improved flower pollination algorithm (IFPA) outperformed six classical benchmark functions that were used to verify the superiority of the improved algorithm. A Gaussian mutation strategy was integrated with IFPA to optimise the initial input weights and thresholds of the extreme learning machine (ELM), improve the balance and exploration ability of the algorithm, and increase the efficiency and accuracy for identifying pipeline defects. The proposed IFPA-ELM model for pipeline defect identification effectively overcomes the tendency of FPA to converge to local optima and that of ELM to engage in overfitting, which cause poor recognition accuracy. The identification rates of various pipeline defects by the IFPA-ELM algorithm are 97% and 96%, which are 34% and 13% higher, respectively, than those of FPA and FPA-ELM. The IFPA-ELM model may be used in the intelligent diagnosis of pipeline defects to solve practical engineering problems. Additionally, IFPA could be further optimised with respect to the time dimension, parameter settings, and general adaptation for application to complex engineering optimisation problems in various fields.



Keywords: Pipeline transportation

