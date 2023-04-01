Abstract

Minority stress theory offers an explanation of how discrimination, marginalization, harassment, and violence against sexual minority and transgender women are connected to mental health disparities. Particularly, these groups are vulnerable to body image issues, disordered eating, higher rates of mood and anxiety disorders, suicide and nonsuicidal self-injury, and substance use. Discrimination is also experienced within clinical settings, which may lead this population to postpone or avoid treatment. Clinicians play a crucial role in reducing barriers to health care by developing cultural competency and ensuring safe and affirming spaces within their practice.

