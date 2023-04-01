Abstract

Human trafficking is one of the largest criminal enterprises in the world, generating an estimated $150 billion in illegal profits annually. Sex trafficking is the most common form of human trafficking, and survivors experience significant physical, emotional, and sexual trauma that places them at increased risk of poor health outcomes. As sex trafficking continues to disproportionately impact the physical and mental health of individuals belonging to marginalized groups, a multidisciplinary approach to combat trafficking will require collaboration between health services, law enforcement, and social services. Therefore, medical professionals should be familiar with screening protocols for trafficking and evidence based, trauma-informed mental health treatment interventions.

