Alpert E, Baier AL, Galovski TE. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 46(3): 621-633.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psc.2023.04.015

37500255

Women veterans have unique life experiences and mental health needs, perhaps in part related to their high rates of exposure to traumatic events including military sexual trauma, combat trauma, and intimate partner violence. We review mental health difficulties among women veterans and describe related functional impairment. Evidence-based treatments are available, but barriers to care remain, including providers' lack of awareness of the unique needs of women veterans. Efforts are needed to increase access to evidence-based interventions, remove barriers to care, and improve provider competency working with this population to maximize clinical outcomes.


Language: en

Trauma; Suicide; PTSD; Depression; Eating disorders; Military sexual trauma; Substance use disorders; Women veterans

